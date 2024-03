Killorn posted an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Killorn set up Troy Terry's goal in the final minute of the game. The helper ended a three-game slump for Killorn, who remained on the top line with the return of Leo Carlsson (concussion) for this contest. Killorn has 28 points, 106 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-14 rating over 49 appearances this season.