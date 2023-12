Killorn notched an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Killorn has a goal and four helpers over his last five games. The 34-year-old set up a Troy Terry goal as the Ducks' first line scored the team's fourth tally in the opening frame. Killorn is up to 13 points, 58 shots on net, 14 hits, 13 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 24 contests overall. His place on the top line should be safe as long as Leo Carlsson (knee) is out of the lineup.