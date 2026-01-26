Killorn recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Killorn had been limited to one goal over his last eight games. His last assist was Dec. 20 versus the Blue Jackets. The 36-year-old forward is at five goals, 11 helpers, 94 shots on net, 47 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 52 appearances. Killorn is filling a top-six role while the Ducks are missing three of their top forwards in Leo Carlsson (thigh), Mason McTavish (upper body) and Troy Terry (upper body).