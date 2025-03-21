Killorn scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Killorn has been finding the twine regularly in March, earning five goals over his last 10 contests. The 35-year-old is up to 16 tallies, 29 points, 115 shots on net, 68 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating. He's firmly in the Ducks' top six, and while his production is trending down for the second year in a row, his recent results make him a favorable streaming option when the Ducks are facing a weaker goalie.