Killorn scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Killorn helped get the Ducks on the board in the second period of Sunday's game, when his shot attempt that was redirected by Mason McTavish made its way past Sam Montembeault. Killorn then halted a three-game goalless streak midway through the third period, when he brought the puck into Montreal's zone and snuck it past Montembeault for what was ultimately the game-winning goal. Killorn has logged five points and a plus-3 rating over his last five outings.