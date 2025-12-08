Killorn scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Killorn snapped a 26-game goal drought with his second-period tally. The 36-year-old forward had posted just three helpers and 18 shots over the 10 contests prior to Sunday. He's now at nine points, 51 shots on net, 27 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 29 appearances, though he has slipped into a bottom-six role that could make it difficult for him to find consistency on offense.