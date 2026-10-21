Killorn scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Killorn tallied at 17:20 of the third period to get the Ducks back within a goal, but the comeback fell short. The 37-year-old forward has two goals and two assists through nine outings this season. He's also added 16 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating. Killorn hasn't hit the 40-point mark as a member of the Ducks, and while his place in the lineup is likely safe, he doesn't add enough elsewhere to make up for the limited offense.

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