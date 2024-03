Killorn scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Killorn has three goals and two assists over eight games since he returned from a knee injury. He tallied at 4:15 of the first period Sunday on the Ducks' first shot, but they were unable to get another puck past Casey DeSmith. Killorn is up to nine goals, 24 points, 97 shots on net, 50 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 42 appearances this season.