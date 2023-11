Killorn scored a power-play goal on four shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

The goal was Killorn's first of the season, coming in his 10th game since he returned from a broken finger. The 34-year-old was always likely to slow down on offense after posting point totals of 59 and 64 in the last two seasons with the Lightning, as a move to the Ducks was a downgrade. He's bounced around the lineup so far, picking up four points, 20 shots on net and a minus-6 rating.