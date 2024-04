Killorn scored two goals on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Both of Killorn's tallies came in the third period, with his first goal standing as the game-winner. The veteran forward has five goals and 17 shots on net over his last seven contests. He's up to 17 goals, 33 points, 124 shots, 67 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 57 games. Killorn should close out the season in a top-six role.