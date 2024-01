Killorn notched two assists and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Killorn was involved in the Ducks' first two goals of the game. The 34-year-old is stuck in a 10-game goal drought, but he has six assists in that span. For the season, he's produced four goals, 13 helpers, 71 shots on net, 26 PIM, 24 hits and a minus-10 rating over 30 appearances in his first campaign with the Ducks.