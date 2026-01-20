Killorn scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Killorn saw his goal drought end at five games with a power-play tally in the second period, a goal that gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead. This was Killorn's fifth goal of the campaign, though, so it's hard to rely on the 36-year-old for sustained production. He should remain on waivers in most formats even though he still holds a top-six role in the Ducks' lineup.