Killorn scored a power-play goal on six shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Killorn broke the scoreless deadlock with his tally at 16:07 of the second period. He's earned four points over his last five games, while his six shots Sunday were a season high. The 34-year-old forward has three goals, eight points (four on the power play), 45 shots and a minus-9 rating through 17 appearances in a top-six role.