Killorn scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Killorn opened the year in a second-line role, and he's expected to see ice time in all situations. The forward was limited to 33 points in 82 regular-season games last year, his lowest total in a campaign where he's made at least 60 appearances. At 37 years old, it'd be tough to expect a big bounce-back this year. Killorn can still chip in enough all-around production to help in deep fantasy formats, but he could be at risk of getting dropped down to the third line at some point in 2026-27.