Killorn scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Killorn has scored in consecutive contests after a 12-game goal drought. The 36-year-old forward's tally Tuesday was just his second power-play point of the campaign. He's now at 13 points, 73 shots on net, 36 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 43 outings overall. Killorn has moved around the lineup but has often settled into middle-six usage this season.