Killorn tallied a goal and two assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.

Killorn set up Adam Henrique's power-play marker in the second period before adding a goal and a second assist in the final frame. It's the third multi-point effort of the year for Killorn, who came into the day with just one goal in his previous five games. The 34-year-old forward is now up to 11 points (four goals, seven assists) through his first 20 games in Anaheim. Killorn should continue to see top-line usage while Mason McTavish (upper body) and Trevor Zegras (lower body) are sidelined.