Stalock was put on waivers Sunday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Stalock, who signed a one-year deal with the Ducks in August, posted a 9-15-2 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 27 appearances for the Blackhawks last season. If he clears, the 36-year-old netminder can be assigned to AHL San Diego. Lukas Dostal is poised to be Anaheim's backup goalie behind John Gibson to begin the 2023-24 campaign.