Stalock signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with Anaheim on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Stalock will provide the Ducks with some veteran depth between the pipes going into the 2023-24 campaign. He could compete with Lukas Dostal for the backup role behind John Gibson during training camp. The 36-year-old Stalock posted a 9-15-2 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 27 appearances for Chicago last season.
