Stalock was called up by Anaheim on Wednesday, according to Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Stalock has a 2.74 GAA and a .919 save percentage in three AHL games this season. The 36-year-old has appeared in 179 career NHL contests, posting a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save percentage. With John Gibson (upper body) unavailable for Wednesday's home game versus Arizona, Stalock is set to serve as Lukas Dostal's understudy.