Volkov (COVID-19 protocol) was taken off the non-roster list and placed on the active roster Thursday, per CapFriendly.
This move bodes well for Volkov making his Ducks debut Friday versus the Coyotes. He'll likely be limited to bottom-six work initially. The Russian forward had five points in 19 games with the Lightning before he was traded to the Ducks on March 24.
More News
-
Ducks' Alexander Volkov: Added to protocols list•
-
Ducks' Alexander Volkov: Traded to Ducks•
-
Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Secures one-year deal•
-
Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Ready for Phase 2 sessions•
-
Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Ready for Phase 2 sessions•