Volkov (COVID-19 protocol) was taken off the non-roster list and placed on the active roster Thursday, per CapFriendly.

This move bodes well for Volkov making his Ducks debut Friday versus the Coyotes. He'll likely be limited to bottom-six work initially. The Russian forward had five points in 19 games with the Lightning before he was traded to the Ducks on March 24.

More News