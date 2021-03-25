Volkov was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Volkov will have to quarantine for seven days before joining the Ducks after being traded by Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The 23-year-old winger has picked up five points in 19 games with the Lightning this season.
