Volkov notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Volkov picked up the secondary helper on Sam Steel's third-period tally. Through 30 games this season, Volkov has 11 points, 31 shots on net and 36 hits. He's earned six points in 11 outings since he was traded from the Lightning to the Ducks -- the Russian winger has enjoyed middle-six usage with his new team.