Volkov scored twice in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Volkov's goals came 4:07 apart in the first period as the Ducks raced out to a 3-0 lead. The 23-year-old winger has scored three times in six games since he joined the Ducks via trade from the Lightning. In 25 contests overall, he has eight points, 27 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-3 rating.