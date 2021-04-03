Volkov netted a goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Volkov opened the scoring at 16:06 of the first period in his Ducks debut. The 23-year-old forward is up to six points in 20 contests between the Ducks and the Lightning this year. He saw third-line usage Friday, but Volkov will likely be given plenty of chances to push into a top-six role if he can pile up points with his new team.