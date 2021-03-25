Volkov was traded to the Ducks on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Antoine Morand and a seventh-round pick in 2023 were sent back to the Lightning.

Volkov has five points in 19 games this season, but he's been displaced from the Lightning's lineup by Ross Colton. Once Volkov's quarantine has been completed in Anaheim, he'd likely compete for a bottom-six role with the Ducks.