Martinsen signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks on Friday.

Martinsen's most recent NHL action came before he was waived by Chicago on January 4. The Norwegian saw ice time in 24 games for the Blackhawks and logged four points, but was a healthy scratch for four of five games before being waived. Martinsen also saw action in 38 regular-season games for AHL Rockford last season, logging three goals and eight assists.