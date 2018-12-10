Sustr was recalled from AHL San Diego on Monday, Elliott Teaford of the O.C. Register reports.

Sustr has been up-and-down from the AHL this season, and when he's been with the Ducks he's only been in the lineup sparingly. However, defensemen Andy Welinski and Josh Mahura were both sent down Monday, so perhaps Sustr will see a bit of playing time.

