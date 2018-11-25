Ducks' Andrej Sustr: Hops to big club
The Ducks recalled Sustr from AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Sustr has four NHL games under his belt this season and no points to show for it. His time in the minors hasn't been any better with an assist and a plus-1 rating in seven contests. He figures to bounce between the bottom pairing and the press box for this big-club stint.
