Ducks' Andrej Sustr: Inks one-year pact
Sustr flocked to the Ducks on a one-year deal Thursday.
Sustr saw action in just 44 games for the Lightning last season, as he frequently served as a healthy scratch. Getting on the ice with Anaheim won't be any easier, considering the team recently added Luke Schenn and sports highly-touted youngsters Marcus Pettersson and Andy Welinski. Unless the 26-year-old Sustr can secure regular minutes, he won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Struggles to find fit•
-
Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Struggling for spot in lineup•
-
Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Two goals in last three games•
-
Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Struggling to earn ice time•
-
Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Benched again Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Re-signs with Lightning•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...