Sustr flocked to the Ducks on a one-year deal Thursday.

Sustr saw action in just 44 games for the Lightning last season, as he frequently served as a healthy scratch. Getting on the ice with Anaheim won't be any easier, considering the team recently added Luke Schenn and sports highly-touted youngsters Marcus Pettersson and Andy Welinski. Unless the 26-year-old Sustr can secure regular minutes, he won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.