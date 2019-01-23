Ducks' Andrej Sustr: Let go by Anaheim
Sustr was waived by the Ducks on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The Ducks significantly altered their roster makeup before finally snapping a 12-game losing streak against the Wild last Thursday, though Sustr wasn't a part of the contingency plan. A 28-year-old defenseman, Sustr hasn't played since Nov. 25. Look for him to join AHL San Diego in the likely event that he clears waivers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...