Sustr was waived by the Ducks on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Ducks significantly altered their roster makeup before finally snapping a 12-game losing streak against the Wild last Thursday, though Sustr wasn't a part of the contingency plan. A 28-year-old defenseman, Sustr hasn't played since Nov. 25. Look for him to join AHL San Diego in the likely event that he clears waivers.