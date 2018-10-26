Ducks' Andrej Sustr: Placed on waivers Friday
Sustr was designated for waivers by the Ducks on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Sustr's pending demotion, assuming he clears, would appear to be an indication the club wants to give Andy Welinski -- who has notched five points in four games for AHL San Diego -- a chance to earn some NHL minutes. The club may also be looking for ways to get Sustr some additional ice time, considering he has sat out seven of its 11 games this season. A decision on bringing up another player or keeping Sustr around will likely need to be made prior to Sunday's matchup with San Jose, as the Ducks don't have any additional blueliners on the 23-man roster.
