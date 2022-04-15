Sustr notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Sustr began the campaign with one goal in 15 games for the Lightning, but he was able to get on the scoresheet against his old team in this contest. The 31-year-old defenseman set up Troy Terry's second-period tally. Sustr has earned four assists in 17 outings for the Ducks since he was claimed on waivers in March, playing a regular bottom-four role, but not one that will make him particularly helpful in fantasy.