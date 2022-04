Sustr notched an assist in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Sustr helped out on a Gerald Mayhew goal in the first period. The 31-year-old Sustr has played regularly since rejoining the Ducks via waivers on March 8. He's up to five helpers in 21 contests since leaving the Lightning. Through 36 contests this season, he's added a goal, 27 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating.