Sustr was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday.

Sustr has struggled mightily in his first season with Anaheim, playing in just five games for the Ducks after logging at least 40 appearances in his four campaigns with the Lightning. The towering 6-foot-7 Czech blueliner is a fringe NHL'er at the moment and is not on the fantasy radar until he can regain consistent ice time.

