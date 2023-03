The Ducks have acquired Andrej Sustr, Nikita Nesterenko's rights and a fourth-round pick in 2025 from the Wild in exchange for John Klingberg, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Sustr has spent the season in the minors, save for two stints with the Wild in which he was a healthy scratch for all 11 games. Sustr has spent parts of two seasons with the Ducks, picking up five assists in 28 games.