Sustr posted five helpers in 23 games after he was claimed on waivers from the Lightning.

Sustr's second stint in the NHL saw him revisit both of his former teams, beginning with the Lightning and then heading west midseason. He had six points, 28 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and 27 hits in 38 contests between both clubs. At 31 years old, he's little more than a depth defenseman for most teams. The Czech blueliner is set to be a free agent this summer.