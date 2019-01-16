Anaheim recalled Sustr from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

The Ducks finally decided to shake up their roster Wednesday after losing 12 consecutive games, recalling three skaters from their AHL affiliate while sending two players the other way. Sustr isn't known for his offensive contributions, but he's a big body that should be able to provide the big club with an upgrade in the physicality department on the back end.