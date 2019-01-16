Ducks' Andrej Sustr: Summoned by parent club
Anaheim recalled Sustr from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
The Ducks finally decided to shake up their roster Wednesday after losing 12 consecutive games, recalling three skaters from their AHL affiliate while sending two players the other way. Sustr isn't known for his offensive contributions, but he's a big body that should be able to provide the big club with an upgrade in the physicality department on the back end.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...