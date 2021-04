Agozzino recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Agozzino's helper on Rickard Rakell's third-period goal was the former's first point of the season. The 30-year-old Agozzino has an assist, six hits, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through three games. He'll likely return to a depth role when one of Ryan Getzlaf (back) or Isac Lundestrom (illness) can suit up again.