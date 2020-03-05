Agozzino netted a goal and served up two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Agozzino was claimed on waivers from the Penguins on Feb. 24, and his goal Wednesday was his first point in four games with the Ducks. The 29-year-old forward has three points in 21 contests overall -- he's mostly used in a fourth-line role that won't interest fantasy owners much, if at all.