The Ducks reassigned Agozzino to AHL San Diego on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Agozzino has bounced around between the minors, active roster and taxi squad this campaign. In three games with the big club, the 30-year-old has recorded one assist while averaging 12:11 of ice time. He'll return to the minors, where he's racked up nine goals and 19 points in 20 AHL games this season.