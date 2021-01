Agozzino was placed on waivers Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Agozzino split last year between the Penguins and the Ducks, amassing three points in 22 games. A veteran of 43 NHL contests, the 30-year-old winger could be a candidate for the Ducks' taxi squad in 2020-21. Agozzino is unlikely to see anything more than fourth-line minutes even if he hangs around with the parent club. He may also end up with AHL San Diego when the minor-league season starts.