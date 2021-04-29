site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Andrew Agozzino: Rises to taxi squad
Agozzino was promoted to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Agozzino will fill a depth role while on the Ducks' taxi squad. He has one assist in three NHL appearances this season.
