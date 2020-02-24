Ducks' Andrew Agozzino: Snatched off waivers
Agozzino was claimed off waivers by the Ducks from the Penguins on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Agozzino recorded one assist, five shots and nine hits in his last seven contests, in which he averaged a mere 7:10 of ice time. The move was likely designed to ship the winger down to the minors, instead he will link up with the Ducks where he figures to slot into a bottom-six role.
