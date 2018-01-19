Cogliano has served his two-game suspension and will rejoin the lineup Friday against the Kings, NHL.com reports.

Cogliano is expected to return to the second line for the Ducks after serving his ban for a hit against Adrian Kempe last Saturday. He's expected to slot in alongside Ryan Kesler and Jakob Slifverberg and will attempt to end a rather dry spell of just one point (an assist) over his last seven games played.