Cogliano will have a hearing Sunday in front of the NHL's Department of Player Safety following his illegal check to the head of the Kings' Adrian Kempe in the Ducks' 4-2 win Saturday.

Cogliano, who inked a three-year, $9.25 million contract extension earlier this weekend, only received a two-minute interference penalty for the check, but the NHL will review the incident and determine if a fine or suspension is warranted. If Cogliano does get suspended for any length of time, it would represent the first absence of his 11-year NHL career. Including postseason play, the durable forward has played in 890 consecutive contests since entering the league, the second-longest streak in NHL history to begin a career.