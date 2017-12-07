Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Goal drought reaches 20 games
Cogliano failed to score a goal for the 20th consecutive game in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ottawa.
The slump won't last forever, as Cogliano has recorded 46 shots while averaging 16:12 of ice time per contest during the skid. Additionally, he's recorded double-digit goals in all but one of his seasons in the league. Still, the 30-year-old veteran isn't a serviceable fantasy asset in most settings, which has been firmly reinforced by his recent dry spell.
