Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Inks three-year extension
Cogliano signed a three-year contract extension with the Ducks on Friday. He will take home $3.25 million on average annually over that stretch, per Helene Elliott ofthe Los Angeles Times.
Cogliano has played in 829 consecutive games, never missing a contest since he joined the league in 2007-08. The Ducks once again rewarded him for his consistent contribution, keeping him under contract with the club through the 2020-21 season. The 30-year-old winger hasn't displayed many signs of aging, totaling 18 points over 43 games this season to put him on pace to potentially match his output from a year ago.
