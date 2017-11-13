Cogliano picked up an assist on Anaheim's lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the Lightning on Sunday.

That's two games in a row with an assist for Cogliano, who now has eight helpers in 17 games. With Patrick Eaves out, Cogliano's minutes are up. He's averaged 16:41 per game, his highest average since the 2010-11 season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories