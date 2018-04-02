Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Notches two points
Cogliano scored a goal on four shots and had an assist in a 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche on Sunday.
The veteran has been playing some good hockey recently, as he has three goals and three assists in his last eight games. However, the 30-year-old only has 10 goals and 32 points on the season. That's about par for the course for the veteran forward. In 12 NHL seasons he's only crossed the 40-point threshold twice.
