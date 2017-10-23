Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Off to strong start
Cogliano has two goals and four assists through seven games this season.
The speedy winger has catapulted up the Anaheim depth chart due to the slew of injuries the club has endured. Typically, Cogliano is deployed in a defense-first role and matches up against the opposition's top scorers. However, he projects to see a few more offensive looks and carry more fantasy value while the Ducks are riddled with injuries.
